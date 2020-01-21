Seton Hall Prep swim team wins 23rd consecutive Essex County championship

NEWARK — The Seton Hall Prep swim team’s dynasty continues.

For the 23rd consecutive season, the Pirates won the Essex County boys team title during the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships held at NJIT in Newark Jan. 20.

The Pirates had 289 points. Montclair was second with 268.5 points among the 13 scoring teams. WOHS was ninth overall with 63.5 points.

SHP junior Jaeden Yburan won the Cullen Jones Award as the meet’s best male performer.

On the girls’ side, WOHS finished third overall with 133 points. Montclair was first with 217 points and Livingston was second with182 points among the 12 scoring teams.

The following are SHP and WOHS highlights:

Boys

200-medley relay: 1. Seton Hall Prep — junior Jaeden Yburan, sophomore Connor Townson, junior Joaquin Quezada and senior Michael Pietrucha, 1:38.28. 6. WOHS — junior David Pedo, senior Brett Zeligson, senior Christian Gilio-Mabre and junior Dylan Retino,1:48.15.

200 freestyle: 1. Matthew Prior, SHP senior, 1:46.02. 7.

200 individual medley: 2. Townson, SHP, 1:57.36. 5. Dominic Ancey, sophomore, 2:05.28.

50 freestyle: 5 Jack DeVilbiss, SHP junior, 22.42.

100 butterfly: 1. Yburan, SHP, 51.19.

100 freestyle: 1. Pietrucha, SHP, 48.59. 4. Gilio-Mabre, WOHS, 49.59. 5. DeVilbiss, 49.69.

500 freestyle: 1. Prior, SHP, 4:53.23.

200 freestyle relay: 1. DeVilbiss, sophomore Dylan Negron, Prior, Pietrucha, SHP, 1:28.76, county record..

100 backstroke: 1. Yburan, SHP, 50.59, county record. 5. Ancey, SHP, 56.25.

100 breaststroke: 3. Townson, SHP, 59.82. 4. Pietrucha, SHP, 1:00.97.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Negron, DeVilbiss, Prior, Yburan, SHP, 3:14.60, county record.

WOHS girls

200-yard medley relay: 4. Senior Mellany Smith, senior Christina Gilio-Malabre, junior Kelsey Roberson and senior Alexandra Kicior, 1:57.01.

200 freestyle: 7. Senior Simone Byun, WOHS, 2:06.13.

50 freestyle: 3. Roberson, 24.83.

100 butterfly: 4. Roberson, 1:03.12.

100 freestyle: 2. Smith, 53.65.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Smith, Kicior, Byun and Roberson, 1:42.20.

100 backstroke: 2. Smith, 58.95.