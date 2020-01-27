Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team drops tough Gordon Conference-American Division games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped a couple of tough Gordon Conference-American Division matchups to drop its record to 6-8-2.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Pirates traveled to Aspen Ice Arena in Randolph and lost to Delbarton 4-0 despite outshooting the Green Wave 31-27. Delbarton scored one goal in the first period, one goal in the second period and two goals in the third period.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Pirates hosted Don Bosco Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. The Ironmen scored in the first period and early in the second period to take a 2-0 lead before sophomore forward Aidan D’Urso scored on assists by Sal Micciche and fellow senior forward Sal Betro to cut the lead to 2-1 with 10:15 left in the second period. Senior forward Will Robinson tied the score at 2-2 with 11:57 left in the third period on assists by Jack Schneider and fellow senior forward Daniel Sieman. Don Bosco broke the tie with 5:46 left and they also added an empty net goal with :29 left to make the final 4-2.