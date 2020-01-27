Seton Hall Prep wrestling team raises record to 11-1

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team won four dual meets this week to raise its record to 11-1 on the season.

In the Super Essex Conference American Division, the Pirates defeated Bloomfield 53-12, Jan. 22 and defeated Caldwell 45-24, Jan. 24. The Pirates then defeated Paramus Catholic 46-19 and St. John Vianney 53-14 on Jan. 25 in non-conference matches.

The following are top SHP wrestlers:

106-pound weight class: sophomore Joe Sciarrone, 15-7 record. 120-pound weight class: junior Gabe Jimenez, 14-8 record. 126-pound weight class: senior Larry Melchionda, 18-5 record. 138-pound weight class: junior Conner Decker, 17-6 record. 145-pound weight class: junior Cole Carroll, 18-6 record. 160-pound weight class: junior Jack Wilt, 19-3 record. 170-pound weight class: senior Zach Merlino, 16-7 record. 195-pound weight class: senior Michael Massa, 19-4 record. 220-pound weight class: senior Andrew Mitzak, 18-6 record.

The Pirates will face West Essex on Jan. 31 at WOHS at 4 p.m.