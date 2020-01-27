Seton Hall Prep basketball team stays red-hot, moves to 9-5

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three straight home games this past week to extend its winning streak to seven games, raising its record to 9-5 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the Pirates defeated American Christian School 75-35. Junior foward Cole McGonigal led the scoring with 10 points while senior guard Mike Curran had nine points, senior guard Gary Hinds had eight points and four assists, and junior guard Giye Jenkins, a West Orange resident, had seven points. Senior forward Mario Bollo, senior guard Denis Murphy and junior forward Colin King each had four rebounds.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Pirates defeated Immaculate Conception 69-64 behind Curran, who scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Jenkins scored 12 points with five rebounds and five assists, and senior guard Zander Zebrowski scored 11 points with four rebounds. Senior guard Mason Morial chipped in with four rebounds and eight assists. SHP avenged a 74-57 loss to Immaculate Conception on Jan. 5 in the Scholarship for Inner City Children Basketball Festival at Kean University.

The Pirates defeated St. Joseph’s of Metuchen 62-41 on Saturday, Jan. 25. Jenkins scored 14 points with five rebounds while Zebrowski also scored 14 points with nine rebounds, and Hinds scored 12 points with five rebounds.

The Pirates are the hottest team in Essex County going into the 74th Essex County Tournament seeding meeting, which was held on Monday night, Jan. 27, at Caldwell High School.