West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Verona behind Kiley Capstraw’s 33 points

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kiley Capstraw scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 54-41 win at Verona on Jan. 25.

Tracey Ilderis, a junior, had 11 points and 10 rebounds and junior Mackenzie Dover and senior Natalie Nevins each had three points for the Mountaineers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-9 on the season.

In the previous game, the Mountaineers lost to a strong East Orange Campus team, 48-38, Jan. 23 at EOC. Capstraw had 19 points and Dover and senior Davionna Phillips each had six points.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS. WOHS is the defending ECT champion.