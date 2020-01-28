West Orange HS boys basketball team seeks more progress

WOHS junior Johan Atwell looks to shoot during action against Bloomfield on Jan. 21 in Bloomfield.
Photos by Jerry Simon.
WOHS junior Micah Moore attempts a layup against Bloomfield.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to make more progress this season.

The Mountaineers lost to Bloomfield, 44-42, Jan. 21 in Bloomfield. Left, WOHS senior Johan Atwell finished with 13 points and WOHS junior Maxwell Dent had eight points.

WOHS also fell to a strong Irvington team, 56-45, Jan. 23 in Irvington. Dent scored 24 points to lead the Mountaineers.

WOHS lost to Millburn, 37-33, Jan. 25 in Millburn to move to a 4-10 record. Atwell had 12 points, Dent had eight points, and Amiyn Hanks had six points.

