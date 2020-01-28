West Orange HS boys basketball team seeks more progress

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to make more progress this season.

The Mountaineers lost to Bloomfield, 44-42, Jan. 21 in Bloomfield. Left, WOHS senior Johan Atwell finished with 13 points and WOHS junior Maxwell Dent had eight points.

WOHS also fell to a strong Irvington team, 56-45, Jan. 23 in Irvington. Dent scored 24 points to lead the Mountaineers.

WOHS lost to Millburn, 37-33, Jan. 25 in Millburn to move to a 4-10 record. Atwell had 12 points, Dent had eight points, and Amiyn Hanks had six points.