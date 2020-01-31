West Orange HS bowling team finishes runner-up at North 1B State Sectional Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team finished in second place in the 2020 NJSIAA North 1B State Sectional Championship at Lodi Lanes in Lodi.

By finishing second in Group 4 to Bloomfield, the Mountaineers qualified for the State Championships at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 10.

Also, two of their bowlers qualified for the State Individual Championship by accumulating a three-game series score in the top 20 of all participants in the North 1B Section. Owen Murphy finished 12th with a score of 602 and Kieryn Knox finished 15th with a score of 587. The Individual State Championships will be held at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 14.

Before the State Championships, WOHS will compete in the Super Essex Conference county tournament on Monday, Feb. 3 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.