Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team wins two of three games during week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 8-9-2.

The Pirates came from behind to defeat Gloucester Catholic, 3-2, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Jan. 27. Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Seton Hall scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Aidan D’Urso scored just :58 into the second period to tie the score at 1-1 on assists by Ryan Rodrigues and Timothy O’Connell. O’Connell scored a power-play goal to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead on assists by Rodrigues and Kyle Bishop and Daniel Sieman added an unassisted goal to extend the lead to 3-1 with 2:27 left. The Rams scored with 8:34 left in the final period to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Pirates traveled to Sport-O-Rama in Monsey to take on Northern Highlands on Jan. 30. Seton Hall won, 4-1. In the first period, the Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Jack Schneider scored on assists by Will Robinson and Harrison Rocheville; Sal Betro scored on an assist by Sam Rojas; and Robinson scored on an assist by Sieman and Schneider.

In the second period, after Northern Highlands scored, Robinson scored his second goal of the game on assists by Sieman and Schneider. Patrick Ackerman had 14 saves in the game.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton and dropped a tough 3-2 game to Princeton Day School. The Pirates opened the scoring when O’Connell scored in the first period on assists by Rodrigues and D’Urso. Princeton Day tied the score at 1-1 in the second period and took a 3-1 lead with two goals in the third period before Brendan Waivada scored with 2:48 left in the third period to cut the lead to 3-2. Daniel Lynes had 17 saves.