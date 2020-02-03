Seton Hall Prep wrestling team extends win streak to 14 matches, raises record to 15-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team continued its outstanding season, winning four dual meets last week to raise its record to 15-1 and 14 in a row. The last two meets of the week were against state ranked teams.

The Pirates defeated Piscataway, 44-22, at Tracey Gymnasium on Jan. 28. During this meet, senior 182-pound Michael Massa defeated Nicholas Lodato, 8-2, to record his 100th victory in his outstanding career. After the match, Massa commented on this feat. “It has always been a goal of mine since my freshman year,” he said. “To achieve this goal is really special. To be one of 13 wrestlers in school history to have 100 victories is a real honor.”

The next night, the Pirates traveled to Belleville and won, 66-10.

On a special Friday afternoon, the Pirates took on West Essex at West Orange High School while West Orange went up against Caldwell. After their matches concluded, Army took on Lehigh for Army’s Senior Night. Army also paid tribute to the late Chris Morgan, a 2015 WOHS graduate and Army wrestler who was killed last June due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident in the U.S. Military Academy’s training area. Seton Hall Prep defeated West Essex 45-18, Caldwell defeated West Orange 48-24 and Lehigh defeated Army 24-9.

Following the West Essex match, SHP head coach Jack Decker said, “Every one of our kids is here to wrestle hard and compete. That is what we did tonight, and it was clear we were hustling to get as many points as possible. This group of seniors is a special group. They all came to Seton Hall Prep and they all improved together. I’m glad that we could be a part of such a great event and make it a special night for the Morgan family.” The next morning, the Pirates hosted St. Peter’s Prep (JC) and defeated them 38-22.