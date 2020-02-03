West Orange HS bowling team captures Essex County Tournament boys title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team captured the boys team title at the Essex County Tournament held at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Feb. 3.

The Mountaineers shot a 3,089 series. Kieryn Knox had games of 235, 243 and 235 for the tournament high series of 713. Owen Murphy shot a 247 team high game. Justin Soto had a 234 and Garrett Weinstein had games of 202 and 233 for the Mountaineers.

WOHS head coach Bill Urbanski was elated for his team, which was coming off a second-place showing at the state sectional tournament.

“The team really stepped up their game and competed today,” Urbanski said. “I think they were a little disappointed with the outcome of the states. Even though they qualified for the Tournament of Champions, they really wanted to win the sectionals. We got off to a great start in the first game and continued to grind it out through games 2 and 3.”

The Mountaineers placed second in the North 1B state sectional tournament at Lodi Lanes in Lodi on Jan. 30.

By finishing second in Group 4 to Bloomfield, the Mountaineers qualified for the State Championships at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 10.

In addition, Murphy and Knox qualified for the State Individual Championship by accumulating a three-game series score in the top 20 of all participants in the North 1B Section. Murphy finished 12th with a score of 602 and Knox finished 15th with a score of 587. The Individual State Championships will be held at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 14.