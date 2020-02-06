PERFECTION! West Orange HS bowler Kieryn Knox rolls 300 game to capture Essex County Individual boys title

EAST HANOVER, NJ — Most bowlers dream of getting a perfect 300 game.

Sophomore Kieryn Knox achieved that goal on the county’s biggest stage.

Knox rolled a 300 game to capture the Essex County Individual boys tournament title at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover. In the stepladder format, Knox rolled his 300 in the finals against Bloomfield High School’s Bryan Fuscarino.

WOHS head coach Bill Urbanski was elated for Knox.

“Today’s performance by Kieryn was simply remarkable. He came into the tournament with a purpose and right from the first frame there was no stopping him. His qualifying score was the tournament’s best, to make him the top seed for the stepladder round. After waiting for an hour- plus, he went out and rolled a perfect game. Nothing but amazing.”

Owen Murphy, a junior, placed fifth, senior Garrett Weinstein placed eighth and junior Justin Soto finished in 12th for the Mountaineers.

Two days earlier, WOHS won the boys team title for the second year in a row at the Essex County Tournament at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

WOHS took second place in the North 1B Group 4 sectional tournament at Lodi Lanes in Lodi on Jan. 30, qualifying for the Tournament of Champions at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 10. Knox and Murphy also qualified for the Individual Tournament of Champions at Bowlero on Feb. 14.