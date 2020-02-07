Defending champion West Orange HS girls basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Carla Jones had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Mackenzie Dover had eight points, six rebounds and four assists as the defending champion West Orange High School girls basketball team, seeded fifth, defeated No. 12 seed Glen Ridge, 38-25, in the round of 16 on Feb. 6 at WOHS.

Tracey Ilderis had five points and eight rebounds, Davionna Phillips had two points and four rebounds, Dylan Wilkes hit a three-pointer, Natalie Nevins had five assists and four steals and Shyleea Ryan had two points and five rebounds for the Mountaineers, who improved to 7-12.

WOHS, which had a bye in the preliminary rounds, advances to the ECT quarterfinals on Feb. 15 against the winner of No. 4 seed Nutley and No. 13 Arts.