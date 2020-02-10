Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team splits two games during the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 9-10-2 on the season.

The Pirates hosted Bergen Catholic at Richard J. Codey Arena on Feb. 3 and lost a tough match, 4-3. The Pirates opened the scoring when Timothy O’Connell scored on an assist by Thomas Klochkov with 4:13 left in the first period. Bergen Catholic scored three consecutive goals before Jack Schneider scored with 9:29 left in the third period to make to score 3-2 on an assist by Will Robinson. The Crusaders scored just 3:28 later to increase their lead to 4-2.

With Seton Hall goalie Jake Schunke pulled by head coach Mike Atkinson for an extra skater, O’Connell scored with :46 left to cut the Bergen Catholic lead to 4-3 on assists by Robinson and Daniel Sieman. Seton Hall outshot Bergen 24-18.

The Pirates traveled to Skylands Ice World in Stockholm on Feb. 5 to take on Pope John and won, 9-2. Seton Hall led 4-0 after the first period. Robinson scored from Schneider. Dale Campbell scored from brothers Jack Underwood and Will Underwood, and then Klochkov scored two consecutive goals from Sal Micciche and Sal Betro. Aidan D’Urso added a goal in the second period to make the score 5-1 after two periods.

In the third period Seton Hall outscored Pope John, 4-1, to make the final 9-2. D’Urso scored his second unassisted goal while Robinson scored from Ben Colucci and O’Connell. Harrison Rocheville scored from D’Urso. Ryan Rodrigues scored unassisted to round out the scoring.

The seeding for the 62nd Gordon Cup Tournament was seeded Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.