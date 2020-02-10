Seton Hall Prep wrestling team ends dual-meet season at 17-1; wins fourth straight SEC-American Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 2-0 last week and completed an outstanding dual-meet regular season with a 17-1 record.

The Pirates traveled to Sparta on Feb.5 and defeated Pope John XXIII, 43-31, scoring the last 26 points in the last five bouts of the night for the victory.

Seton Hall hosted West Orange on Feb. 7 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Mountaineers, 61-9, to capture the Super Essex Conference-American Division title for the fourth consecutive season and sixth SEC-American Division title overall.

As the top seed in the Non-Public “A” North state tournament, the Pirates will host the winner of No. 5 seed St. Joseph of Montvale and No. 4 seed St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City on Feb. 12 at Tracey Gym.

Leading the Pirates this season are junior Jack Wilt, 160-pound weight class, 25-3 record; senior Michael Massa, 195-pound weight class, 25-4 record; senior Andrew Mitzak, 220-pound weight class, 24-6 record; senior Larry Melchionda, 126-pound weight class, 23-6 record; junior Conner Decker, 138-pound weight class, 22-7 record; junior Cole Carroll, 145-pound weight class, 21-9 record; senior Zach Merlino, 170-pound weight class, 21-8 record; and sophomore Joseph Sciarrone, 106-pound weight class, 20-8 record.