Seton Hall Prep basketball team extends win streak to 11 games; reaches ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week to extend its outstanding winning streak to 11 games and improve to 13-5 on the season.

The Pirates hosted Payne Tech on Feb. 4 and defeated the Lions, 61-50. Giye Jenkins, a West Orange resident, led the scoring with 16 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists, while Mike Curran scored 12 points with four rebounds and three assists and Gary Hinds had 11 points. Mason Morial had eight points with six assists.

In the first round of the 74th Essex County Tournament on Feb. 8, the third-seeded Pirates hosted the No. 14 seed Mounties from Montclair and won 80-50. Curran scored 17 points with five rebounds and seven assists while Jenkins scored 17 points with five rebounds and Zander Zebrowski scored 16 points. Hinds scored nine points with seven rebounds.

Seton Hall will host No. 6 seed Columbia on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at Tracey Gymnasium in the ECT quarterfinal round. Columbia defeated No. 11 seed West Side, 76-66, on Feb. 8. Priot to the ECT game Seton Hall Prep will host Columbia in a Super Essex Conterence-American Division game on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.