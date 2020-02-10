West Orange HS bowling team finishes fourth in Group 4 and seventh overall at state Tournament of Champions

The West Orange HS bowling team placed seventh out of 45 teams at the state Tournament of Champions at Bowlero in North Brunswim. From left are Owen Murphy, Garrett Weinstein, Kieryn Knox, Scott Lillis, Joshua Allen and Justin Soto.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School bowling team competed in the state Tournament of Champions on Monday ,Feb. 10 at Bowlero Lanes in North  Brunswick.

The Mountaineers finished in third place in Group 4 and in seventh place overall out of 45 teams.

Senior Garrett Weinstein and sophomore Kieryn Knox shot a 662 series and junior Justin Soto rolled a 250 team high game.

