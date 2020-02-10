West Orange HS bowling team finishes fourth in Group 4 and seventh overall at state Tournament of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School bowling team competed in the state Tournament of Champions on Monday ,Feb. 10 at Bowlero Lanes in North Brunswick.

The Mountaineers finished in third place in Group 4 and in seventh place overall out of 45 teams.

Senior Garrett Weinstein and sophomore Kieryn Knox shot a 662 series and junior Justin Soto rolled a 250 team high game.