West Orange HS wrestling team upsets Livingston to advance to North 1, Group 5 semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded West Orange High School wrestling team upset third-seeded Livingston, 33-30, in the quarterfinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state tournament on Feb. 10.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Clifton in the semifinals on Feb. 12. The final is Feb. 14. The other semifinal pitted fourth-seeded Bloomfield at top-seeded Passaic County Tech on Feb. 12.

WOHS avenged a 40-24 loss to Livingston on Feb. 5 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division match.

Jaiden Mendez pinned Gabriel Fleisher in 59 seconds in the final bout of the match at the 106-pound weight class to clinch the victory.

WOHS won the final five bouts of the match, starting with Daniel Pereira getting a pin in 2:37 over Lorenz Najjar at 182. Adonis May decisioned Anthony Newman, 9-3, at 195; Amadu Kamara had a 6-3 decision over Vincent Militello at 220; and Kevon Atkins pinned Azel Bishop in 2:58 at 285, before Mendez clinched it at 106.