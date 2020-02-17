Seton Hall Prep falls to Randolph; gears up for Gordon Cup Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped a 4-2 decision to Randolph in its last regular-season game on Feb. 10 to drop to a 9-11-2 record on the season.

Randolph jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period before Seton Hall Prep tied it up when Jack Schneider scored on an assist by Brendan Waivada with :15 left in the first period. Seton Hall took a 2-1 lead on a powerplay goal just 2:58 into the second period by Waivada on assists by Patrick Zincone and Ryan Rodrigues. Randolph tied the score at 2-2 just 1:35 later and took a 3-2 lead with 4:58 left in the period. The Rams added an insurance goal in the third period to make the final 4-2. Seton Hall out shot Randolph 29-16.

The Pirates were seeded No. 7 and will travel to the Ice House in Hackensack to take on No. 3 seed Bergen Catholic at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the 62nd Gordon Cup Tournament.