Seton Hall Prep wrestling team falls in Non-Public ‘A’ North semifinals; gears up for District 16

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep wrestling team dropped a 43-27 decision to fifth-seeded St. Joseph of Montvale in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public “A” North state tournament. The Pirates completed an outstanding dual-meet portion of their schedule with a 17-2 record.

The Pirates had five individual winners during the match. Joe Sciarrone recorded a pin at 106 pounds in 4:22. AJ Hinton recorded a pin at 182 pounds in 1:03. Robert Crofford, at 113, and Michael Massa, at 220, received forfeit victories. Jack Wilt recorded a 7-5 decision win at 160.

The Pirates will now prepare for the District 16 tournament at Scotch Plains HS on Feb. 22.

The last district title that Seton Hall won was in 2017. Jack Decker has a current dual-meet record of 165-71 in 11 years as the SHP head coach.