Seton Hall Prep basketball team extends win streak to 15 games, reaches ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week, including in the 74th Essex County Tournament, to raise its record to 15-5 on the season. The Pirates have won their last 13 games in a row.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Pirates defeated East Side, 77-42, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium to raise their Super Essex Conference-American Division record to 7-2. Mike Curran led the Pirates by scoring 13 points with five rebounds while Giye Jenkins, a West Orane resident, scored 12 points with six rebounds and six assists, Zander Zebrowski scored 11 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Mason Morial scored 10 points with six rebounds.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the third-seeded Pirates hosted sixth- seeded Columbia in the ECT quarterfinal round and won, 67-37. Jenkins led the scoring with 20 points and six assists while Zebrowski scored 15 points with six rebounds. Morial and Justin Reid each scored eight points.

For Columbia, Nigel Garcia scored 20 points while Jalen Robinson scored nine points.

On Tuesday, the Pirates will travel to West Orange High School to take on No. seed Irvington at 7 p.m. in the semifinal round. Seton Hall will be making its 42nd appearance in the semifinal round while Irvington will be making its 20th appearance.

Top-seeded Immaculate Conception will face fourth-seeded East Orange Campus in the other semifinal at WOHS. IC is making its 6th appearance while East Orange Campus is making its third appearance in the ECT.

The ECT final will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at WOHS at 1 p.m.

This will be the 15th meeting between the Pirates and the Irvington Blue Knights in ECT play. Seton Hall holds an 11-3 lead in the series. Seton Hall’s ECT record is 141-52 for a .731 winning percentage, while Irvington’s ECT record is 64-54 for a .542 winning percentage. Immaculate’s record is 19-30 for a .388 winning percentage and East Orange Campus’ record is 13-13 for a .500 winning percentage in the ECT.