West Orange HS bowler Kieryn Knox rolls to success at state Individual Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School sophomore Kieryn Knox enjoyed a stellar performance at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Bowling Championships at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Feb. 14.

Knox finished in fourth place out of 99 bowlers with a 651 series and 729 series to qualify for the stepladder round where he defeated Ramesh Persaud of Hudson Catholic, 259-174, before losing to Preston Williams of Jackson Liberty, 267-196, to end his great run.

Owen Murphy, a junior, was the other WOHS bowler who competed in the tournament.

Knox won the Essex County Individual Tournament boys title on Feb. 5 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover as he rolled a perfect 300 game in the final.