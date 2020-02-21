West Orange HS girls indoor track and field team finishes second overall at Essex County Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team finished in second place in the girls team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships at Ocen Breeze Complex in Staten Island on Feb. 19.

The Mountaineers had 53 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Montclair won the girls team title with 103 points.

Nai’a Peterson, a junior, won the 55-meter dash and senior Denae Hill won the shot put event to lead WOHS.

On the boys’ side, Seton Hall Prep tied for third place with St. Benedict’s Prep with 45 points, while West Orange High School tied for fifth place with East Orange Campus with 28 points.

Shane Brosnan, a sophomore, took second place in both the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead WOHS.

For SHP, junior Tim Polizzi won the shot put event.

Top-six finishes

WOHS girls

55-meter dash: 1. Nai’a Peterson, 7.39. 3. Amiya Franklin, 7.50.

200-meter dash: 3. Peterson, 26.04. 6. Nadya Coleman, 26.85.

800-meter run: 3. Leila Garraud, 2:26.62.

1,600-meter run: 2. Garraud, 5:35.89.

4×400-meter relay: 5. 4:23.30.

Shot put: 1. Hill, 41 feet-9 3/4 inches.

WOHS boys

800-meter run: 2. Brosnan, 1:59.76. 4. Mali Coleman, 2:01.10.

1,600-meter run: 2. Brosnan, 4:34.88. 5. Senay Dani, 4:41.11.

3,200-meter run: 3. Dani, 10:12.63.

Seton Hall Prep

800-meter run: 3. Luke Avigliano, 2:00.04.

1,600-meter run: 4. Kevin Harvey, 4:35.71.

3,200-meter run: 2. Harvey, 9:53.89.

4×400-meter relay: 5. 3:36.51.

High jump: 3. Reece Watkins, 6-2. 6. Tyler Lopez, 5-10.

Pole vault: 5. Jared Mount, 9-0.

Shot put: 1. Polizzi, 48-1 ¾ . 3. William Polizzi, 42-5 ¼. 5. Timothy O’Connor, 42-4.