West Orange HS wrestling team takes third place at District 12; advances six to Region 3 at WOHS

EAST RUTHERFORD — The West Orange High School wrestling team enjoyed a great showing at the District 12 tournament at Becton Regional HS in East Rutherford on Feb. 22.

The Mountaineers finished in third place in the team standings.

Adonis May and Amadu Kamara won the 182- and 220-pound weight class titles to lead WOHS.

Damianlee Torres and Ari Rosu each took second place at 120 and 160, respectively. Michael Charles and Daniel Pereira each took third place at 152 and 195, respectively.

The six WOHS wrestlers will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29.

District 12

at Becton

Team scores: Warren Hills 217; West Morris 206.5; West Orange 117; Belvidere 92; Madison 72; Union City 64; Becton 58.5; Rutherford 48; Newark East Side 39; Barringer 0.

WOHS results

Finals

120: Jared Lee, Warren Hills, decisioned Torres, 4-2.

160: Owen Frizzell, Warren Hills, decisioned Rosu, 9-4.

182: May decisioned Jarett Pantuso, Warren Hills, 11-5.

220: Kamara decisioned Jorge Montenegro, West Morris, 1-0.

Third-place consolations

152: Charles pinned Jacob Gross, Belvidere, 2:58.

195: Pereira pinned Liam Tipton, Belvidere,1:02.