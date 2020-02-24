West Orange HS girls wrestling team finishes second at North Region, led by champs Precious Opara and Sandra Guerrero

UNION, NJ — The West Orange High School girls wrestling team finished in second place overall in the team standings at the North Region tournament on Feb. 23 at Union HS. High Point won the team title.

Precious Opara and Sandra Guerrero won their respective weight class titles to lead WOHS.

In the finals, Opara won by a 10-8 decision over Sophia Lombardo of High Point in the 151-pound weight class, while Guerrero pinned Donna Walker of New Brunswick in the 215-pound class.

Opara and Guerrero advanced to the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7. The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament.

WOHS had other good showings. Daniela Tacuri took fourth place in the 114-pound class, losing to Kira Pipkins of Bloomfield by a 4-3 decision. Tacuri won in the first round, second round and quarterfinals before losing by pin in 2:25 to Katrina Kling of Warren Hills. Tacuri then pinned Anna Distel of New Providence in 5:17 in the wrestlebacks before losing to Pipkins.

Esther Gratia took sixth place in the 180-pound class for WOHS.