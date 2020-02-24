Seton Hall Prep basketball team finishes runner-up in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeated Irvington in the semifinals before losing to Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the championship game of the 74th Essex County Tournament.

Seton Hall, seeded third, defeated second-seeded Irvington, 62-60, at West Orange High School on Feb. 18. This was the 14th consecutive victory for the Pirates to raise their record to 16-5 on the season. Mike Curran led the scoring with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Giye Jenkins, a West Orange resident, scored 13 points with three assists, Mario Bollo scored 10 points with three assists, Zander Zebrowski scored 10 points with five rebounds, Gary Hinds scored eight points while pulling down nine rebounds, and Mason Morial scored seven points with four rebounds and four assists.

After the game, Jenkins, who scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, said, “I just looked to be aggressive, but with caution and take the shots that the defense gave me; trying to do whatever you can with everyone always involved and that formula has worked well for us.” Curran, who scored eight of his 14 points in the second half, said, “I love this group of guys; we all try to make the extra pass and play unselfish and just keep looking to set up a good shot at every opportunity.” For Irvington, Moses Pierre scored 16 points, Kymani Dunbar scored 15 points, and Karriem Thomas scored 15 points.

The Pirates faced the top-seeded Lions from Montclair Immaculate at West Orange HS in the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 22. In a tight-fought game, Seton Hall lost, 63-51. Curran led the scoring attack with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Jenkins scored 12 points and Cole McGonigal scored 10 points off the bench. Morial pulled down seven rebounds and Hinds dished out four assists.

The Pirates were scheduled to visit Montclair on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m., host West Side on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and host Columbia on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m.

Seton Hall, seeded seventh, will host No. 10 seed Oratory in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North state tournament on March 4 at 7 p.m.