Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins District 16 title; advances 12 to Region 4

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling traveled to Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School to compete in the NJSIAA District 16 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22. With a dominating performance, the Pirates captured their 21th district team title, scoring 246 points to St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City’s 192.5 points.

The Pirates had six champions, three runners-ups and three third-place finishers.

Seton Hall will send these 12 wrestlers to Union High School to compete in the NJSIAA Region 4 tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29.

SHP results

106-pound final: Joseph Sciarrone pinned Angelo Pellicci, St. Peter’s Prep, 5:38.

120 final: Patrick Adams, St. Peter’s Prep, major decisioned Gabriel Jimenez, 11-0.

126 third-place: Larry Melchionda pinned Jahson Correa, Linden, 2:30.

132 final: Felix Lettini, St. Peter’s Prep, decisioned Dean Musialowicz, 6-2.

138 final: Conner Decker major decisioned Connor Cortese, St. Peter’s Prep, 9-1.

145 final: Alejandro Leon, St. Peter’s Prep, decisioned Cole Carroll, 4-0.

152 third place: Aidan Cunningham pinned Zohaib Chaudry, North Plainfield, 5:09.

160 final: Jack Wilt decisioned Roger Diaz, St. Peter’s Prep, 8-3.

170 third place: Zach Merlino major decisioned Abraham Navarro, Elizabeth, 12-0.

182 final: AJ Hinton decisioned Anthony Rodriguez, Elizabeth, 7-2.

195 final: Michael Massa decisioned Larry Shoyoye, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 6-2.

220 final: Andrew Mitzak pinned Robert Lerner, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 1:26

After receiving the District 16 first-place plaque, SHP 11th-year head coach Jack Decker said, “From top to bottom, everyone did their part. They got a lot of bonus points and they put themselves in a position to win all day long. We challenged our kids with a hard schedule so they have been battle-tested all year. This will help them in their matches in the regions. They have been in big tournaments this year — Beast of the East & Sam Cali Invitational — so they are prepared for this challenge and should do well.”