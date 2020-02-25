West Orange HS boys basketball team rolls to victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Central and Bloomfield to extend its win streak to three games and improve to 8-15.

Maxwell Dent had 13 points and Chris Latimer had 12 points in the 49-44 home win over Newark Central on Feb. 17. Gustav Hall had nine points and Johan Atwell had seven. Ellijah Garris also had four points and Ismail Kamara Taylor and Micah Moore each had two.

Hall and Taylor each had 12 points and Atwell and Moore each had 11 points in the 56-49 home win over Bloomfield on Feb. 20. Dent had four points, and Latimer, Garris and Amyin Hanks each had two.

The Mountaineers avenged losses to Newark Central and Bloomfield earlier in the season. WOHS, seeded No. 16, will visit No. 1 seed Paterson Kennedy in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on March 3.