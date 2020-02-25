West Orange HS girls hoops team recovers to jolt Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kiley Capstraw had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mackenzie Dover had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 54-24 home win over Bloomfield on Feb. 20. Natalie Nevins had 12 points and five assists and Tracey Ilderis and Coco Alirampro each had four points for WOHS, which improved to 10-14. Davionna Phillips had two points and six rebounds.

The defending champion and fifth-seeded Mountaineers were coming off a 54-31 loss to top-seeded University in the Essex County Tournament semifinals on Feb. 19 at Weequahic in Newark. Dover had 16 points, Capstraw had seven points and four rebounds, Carla Jones had five points and three rebounds, and Phillips had two points and four rebounds. Ilderis had eight rebounds, Shyleea Ryan had five rebounds and Nevins had three assists.

WOHS, seeded No. 16, will visit No. 1 seed Randolph in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on March 3.