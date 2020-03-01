West Orange HS wrestler Adonis May wins 182-pound title at Region 3 at WOHS; teammate Daniel Pereira is runner-up at 195

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School wrestlers Adonis May and Daniel Pereira punched their tickets to Atlantic City.

May, a senior, captured the 182-pound weight class, while Pereira, a junior, finished runner-up at the 195-pound class at the Region 3 tournament at WOHS on Feb. 26, 28-29. The top four finishers in each weight class earned berths in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7.

In the finals, May pinned Nicholas Olivieri of Delbarton in 4:57, while Pereira lost by pin to Luke Chakonis of Delbarton in 48 seconds.

Damianlee Torres, a junior, finished in fifth place in the 120-pound class for WOHS. Torres was one win from earning an NJSIAA tournament berth, but lost in the consolation semifinals by a tough 13-12 decision. Ari Rosu, a sophomore, and senior Amadu Kamara also represented WOHS at the region tournament, which consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. WOHS competed in District 12 at Becton.

Region 3, at West Orange HS

Feb. 26

Pre-quarterfinals

120-pound weight class: Damianlee Torres, West Orange, technical fall Justin Pesantez, Kearny, 2:05.

160: William Hales, Newark Academy, pinned Ari Rosu, West Orange, :23.

195: Daniel Pereira, West Orange, pinned Zach Rossow, Whippany Park, 2:30.

Feb. 28

Quarterfinals

120: Jack Bertha, Mendham, decisioned Damianlee Torres, West Orange, 7-4.

182: Adonis May, West Orange, major decisioned Eddie Padilla, Livingston, 9-1.

195: Daniel Pereira, West Orange, decisioned Matthew Mauricio, Kearny, 4-2.

220: Gage Armijo, Mendham, pinned Amadu Kamara, West Orange, 0:35.

Feb. 29

Semifinals

182: Adonis May, West Orange, decisioned Zachary Andrchowitz, Bloomfield, 3-1.

195: Daniel Pereira, West Orange, decisioned Gianluca Birnbaum, Hanover Park, 4-3.

Consolation quarterfinals

120: Damianlee Torres, West Orange, major decisioned Gerald Van Baelen, Bloomfield, 10-2.

220: Edwin Louis, Irvington, decisioned Amadu Kamara, West Orange, 9-4.

Consolation semifinals

120: Dean Savercool, Whippany Park, decisioned Damianlee Torres, West Orange, 13-12.

Fifth-place

120: Jared Lee, Warren Hills, decisioned Damianlee Torres, West Orange, 9-5.

Third-place

Finals

182: Adonis May, West Orange, pinned Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton, 4:57.

195: Luke Chakonis, Delbarton, pinned Daniel Pereira, West Orange, 0:48.