West Orange HS senior Denae Hill wins girls shot put event at indoor track and field Group 4 state championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ — West Orange High School senior Denae Hill won the girls shot put event at the indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 29.

Hill, who tossed 42 feet-4 ¼ inches, advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Meet of Champions on March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.

The Group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

The other WOHS competitors gave good efforts. In the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash, Nai’a Peterson was 11th in 7.52, Amiya Franklin was 13th in 7.52, and Nadya Coleman was 20th in 7.93. Leila Garraud took 19th in the 800-meter run in 2:30.79 and the 4×400-meter relay was 22nd in 4:27.66.

On the boys’ side, Shane Brosnan was 11th in the 800-meter run in 2:00.67 and Mali Coleman was 16th in 2:02.67. Brosnan also was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:28.83 and the 4×400 relay finished 14th in 3:32.76.