Seton Hall Prep basketball team ends regular-season with a flourish; state tourney looms

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games last week to complete the regular season with a 19-6 record. Those three games were also Super Essex Conference-American Division games. They completed the conference season with a 10-2 record in second place to Montclair Immaculate, which had an 11-1 record.

The Pirates have also won 17 of their last 18 games. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, they traveled to Montclair and defeated the home team, 55-45. Mike Curran led the scoring with 10 points and five rebounds, while Gary Hinds finished with eight points and seven rebounds and Giye Jenkins scored six points with six assists, Mason Morial had six points and five steals, Zander Zebrowski had six points and three assists, and Gavin Flowers scored six points.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Pirates hosted West Side on senior night and defeated the Rough Riders, 77-50. This victory also marked the 200th in the outstanding nine year head-coaching career of Kevin Williams. His current record stands at 201-43 for a .824 winning percentage and his teams have won five Super Essex Confernece-American Division titles, four Essex County Tournament titles and one Non-Public “A” North state title. Following a post-game presentation, Williams said, “Winning 200 games is not anything I thought about. Early on, we had a couple of players injured and guys coming off football, plus a few guys without a lot of basketball experience, but they eventually put it together. They’re willing to do anything we ask, and that doesn’t happen every year. This is a fun group to coach.”

Curran, a senior, added, “It’s been a great experience. We are a really together group this season, a selfless team that likes to share the ball.” Fellow senior Colin Flaherty said, “It’s just fun to be a part of this team. It’s great to go out on the court and get everyone to share the ball, get a touch, and enjoy the game.” Athletic Director Larry Baggitt said, “Kevin has done a terrific job since taking over for Bobby (Farrell) and 200 wins in his ninth season is quite an accomplishment that he should be proud of.” Curran led the scoring again with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while Denis Murphy and Jenkins each scored nine points, and Mario Bollo, Flaherty and Zebrowski each scored eight points.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Pirates hosted Columbia in their last regular-season home game and defeated the Cougars, 57-40. Curran led the Pirate scoring with 12 points and nine rebounds, Flowers scored 10 points, and Cole McGonigal scored nine points and four rebounds. Seton Hall, seeded No. 7, will host No. 10 seed Oratory in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North state tournament on March 4.