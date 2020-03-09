Seton Hall Prep wrestler Michael Massa takes sixth place at state finals in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Seton Hall Prep wrestler Michael Massa finished in sixth place in the NJSIAA finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 7.

The senior was one of five Seton Hall Prep wrestlers to wrestle in Atlantic City on March 5-7. Sophomore 106-pound Joseph Sciarrone, 26-12 final season record, lost both his bouts; junior 138-pound Conner Decker, 29-11 record, went 2-2; junior 145-pound Cole Carroll, 27-15 record, went 1-2; and junior 160-pound Jack Wilt, 32-6 record, went 1-2.

Massa completed his season with a 36-7 record and a career record of 116-37. His 36 victories are fourth most on the all-time SHP list for a season and his 116 career victories are seventh on the all-time list. He was the 31st wrestler in school history to place in the top eight in the state finals.

Below are Massa’s results in Atlantic City:

Round 1: 17-1 technical fall over Jacob Leiva, Cliffside Park, 5:40.

Round 2: 1-0 1-0 decision over Mikal Taylor, Absegami.

Quarterfinals: lost by 3-1 decision to Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic.

Consolation round 4: 8-1 decision over Luke Tilton, Highland Park.

Consolation round 5: fall over Patrick O’Dwyer, Long Branch, :44.

Consolation semifinals: lost by fall to Luke Chakonis, Delbarton, 2:28.

For fifth place: lost by 7-0 decision to Kyle Epperly, Jackson Memorial.