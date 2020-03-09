West Orange HS wrestler Daniel Pereira gives strong effort at state tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — West Orange High School wrestler Daniel Pereira enjoyed a great run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

On the first day, March 5, Pereira, seeded 11th in the 195-pound class, dropped a tough 7-6 decision to No. 22 seed Mikal Taylor of Absegami in the first round. Pereira, a junior, then posted a 9-4 decision win over No. 27 Jacob Leiva of Cliffside Park in the consolation first round.

The next day, Pereira decisioned No. 21 Gavin Camoia of Mount Olive by a 9-7 score in the consolation second round.

Adonis May, a senior, was the other WOHS qualifier. May, seeded 12th, lost both of his matches in the 182-pound class on March 5 to become eliminated. He lost by pin to No. 21 Jack Stoll of Pope John in the first round in 1:28 and dropped a 6-2 decision to No. 28 Gavin Shields of West Deptford in the consolation first round.

The state tournament consisted of the top four finishers in each weight class from the region tournaments. May won the 182 title, while Pereira was second at 195 at the Region 3 tournament at WOHS on Feb. 26, 28-29.