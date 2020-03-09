West Orange HS’ Sandra Guererro wins state girls wrestling tournament title; Precious Opara finishes runner-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors Sandra Guerrero and Precious Opara showed they are among the best high school girls wrestlers in the state.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association girls wrestling tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 7, Guerrero won the 215-pound title, while Opara finished runner-up in the 151-pound weight class.

Guerrero was dominant in the championship bout with a 7-0 decision over Joelle Klein of Lower Cape May.

Opara had a good run, too. In the final, she dropped a 7-2 decision to Jesse Johnson of Manalapan to finish in second place.

After receiving byes in the quarterfinals on the first day of the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall on March 5, Opara and Guerrero won their semifinal bouts on March 6. Opara pinned Goodness Okoro of Newark Collegiate Charter in 1:03, while Guerrero pinned Valery Alcantara of Perth Amboy in 3:15.

Guerrero and Opara advanced to the state tournament after winning titles at the North Region tournament at Union HS on Feb. 23.