West Orange HS’ Denae Hill excels at indoor track and field Meet of Champions

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — West Orange High School senior Denae Hill gave a good effort at the indoor track and field state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on March 8.

Hill took fifth place in the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet-9 inches. She was the lone competitor for WOHS at the meet, which consisted of the top three finishers, plus 12 wild-card berths, in each event from the six Group meets.

On the boys’ side, Seton Hall Prep was represented by Edward Kelly and Reece Watkins. Kelly took 15th in the 400-meter dash in 50.93 and Watkins took ninth place in the high jump at 6-2.

At the Group 4 meet at the Bennett Complex in Toms River on Feb. 29, Hill won the girls shot put at 42-4 ¼.