Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team enjoys many highlights this season winter

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 11-13-2 this past season. The Pirates played in the American Division of the Gordon Conference, which is the toughest division and conference in the state.
Some of their highlights included a victory over Gloucester Catholic, participating in the Ice Vault Classic and going 2-0-1, and defeating Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public state tournament while making the semifinal round for the first time since 2006.
SHP fifth-year head coach Mike Atkinson was very pleased of the performance of the team this season as the Pirates were defeated by more than five goals in just one match.
The following were top scorers for the Pirates:
- Sophomore forward Patrick Zincone, 10 goals and eight assists.
- Sophomore forward Aidan D’Urso, eight goals and eight assists.
- Senior forward Will Robinson, eight goals and eight assists.
- Senior forward Alex Kuhtik, eight goals and one assist.
- Senior forward Timothy O’Connell, six goals and 10 assists.
- Senior forward Jack Schneider, six goals and eight assists.
- Junior forward Brendan Waivada, six goals and eight assists.
- Senior forward Sal Betro, six goals and three assists.
- Senior forward Ryan Rodrigues, five goals and 12 assists.
- Freshman forward Thomas Klochkov, five goals and four assists.
