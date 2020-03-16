Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team enjoys many highlights this season winter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 11-13-2 this past season. The Pirates played in the American Division of the Gordon Conference, which is the toughest division and conference in the state.

Some of their highlights included a victory over Gloucester Catholic, participating in the Ice Vault Classic and going 2-0-1, and defeating Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public state tournament while making the semifinal round for the first time since 2006.

SHP fifth-year head coach Mike Atkinson was very pleased of the performance of the team this season as the Pirates were defeated by more than five goals in just one match.

The following were top scorers for the Pirates: