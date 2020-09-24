Seton Hall Prep soccer ready for 2020 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Head coach Marty Berman is currently in his 35th season at the helm of Seton Hall Prep’s soccer team. His current record is 486-189-62 and the Pirates are coming off an outstanding season, with a 22-1-1 record, during which they and captured their seventh Super Essex Conference–American Division Title, sixth Essex County Tournament title, seventh NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State title and third NJSIAA Non-Public “A” State title. They also recorded a school record 20 shutouts.

Last week after practice, Berman said, “I am very hopeful and excited about the season, especially for our seniors. Hopeful to have a season considering all that is going on with the COVID-19 virus. We have two very important pieces to have a very successful season, senior goalie Tomas Hut and senior striker Lucas Ross, who is being recruited by schools from the Ivy League, Big 10 and ACC.”

“We have a lot of good solid talent that we can count on. Our defense has to be rebuilt and it will start with senior Terry Thompson at center back,” Berman continued. “There are a lot of others competing for the other three spots. In the midfield, seniors Tate Sekel and Nick Palangio and junior Zaiden James will step into prominent rolls. We have a good core of young attacking players, including senior David Schuster and junior Charles Giordano. Some of our other veterans include seniors Edward Kelly, Holden Tabije, Dylan Alfonso, Noah Martin, Curran Regan and goalie Aidan Batista.”

When asked about his thoughts coming into the season, Ross said, “I am super excited about coming off a state title last year and I think our team can do it again. I am gratified that the team can get on the field for our senior season. We really looked dangerous in the preseason workouts and hope to show the state what we really can do.”

Ross has scored 46 goals in three seasons for the Pirates.

“We have a strong back four defense and a great striker up top in Lucas, which I think can lead us to great potential throughout the season,” said Hut, who is committed to West Point. “I can’t wait to see how we progress as a team during the season.”

Regular season schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. vs. Verona

Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at Elizabeth

Monday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. vs. Life Center Academy

Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at Nutley

Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. vs. Glen Ridge

Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy

Friday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. at Millburn

Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. at West Orange

Friday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. vs. Caldwell

Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. vs. Newark Academy

Friday. Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. vs. Montclair

Wednesday Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at Livingston

Saturday Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Newark East Side