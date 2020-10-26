SHP cross country excels, soccer team routs Caldwell, football earns first win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross country team continued its winning ways as the harriers swept three teams in the Super Essex Conference–American Division competition last week at Branch Brook Park in Newark. They defeated Columbia 25-30, Millburn 22-36 and Verona 15-39, raising their record to 7-0 on the season.

They were led by senior co-captain Chris Gizzo (17:11) followed by senior co-captain Luke Incardona (17:34), junior Ben Ferrara (17:49), sophomore TJ Sparno (17:58) and senior Gabe Ferriero (18:08).

There is one more week of conference competition against Bloomfield and Livingston before the Super Essex Conference / Essex County Athletic Directors Championship Meet held at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Nov. 3.

The Seton Hall Prep soccer team played three matches last week and went 1-1-1 as their record is currently 3-1-2 on the season.

On Oct. 20, they hosted Montclair Kimberley Academy at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and played them to a 0-0 draw through regulation and overtime. Each team had six shots on goal and senior goalie Tomas Hut had six saves to record the clean sheet.

The next night they traveled across town to take on West Orange. West Orange won 1-0 as Ari Rosu scored with an assist by James Palaguachi 1:05 into the second overtime period. Nikolai Matthews had five saves to record the shutout.

Following the match, WOHS head coach Doug Nevins said, “It was a great, great game. It was end-to-end action, they would outplay us for 10 minutes and then we would outplay them; they had chances and we had chances. The huge crowd was something special.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman added, “I am really proud of the way our team played tonight. It was the best soccer we played so far this year.”

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Pirates defeated Caldwell 5-1 at home. Senior striker Lucas Ross scored 7:14 into the first half on an assist by senior Terry Thompson. That was followed by three more goals later in the half: junior David Schuster from Ross, junior Drew Ligotti from Ross and junior Brian Sheehan, and senior Edward Kelly from Ligotti. In the second half, after Caldwell cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-1, Schuster scored his second goal of the game on an assist by Chris Carmagnola to make the final 5-1. Hut had one save in the first half while junior Aidan Batista had one save in the second half.

Ross announced that he has made a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina to play Division I soccer.

“I am super excited to get this opportunity,” Ross said. “I worked very hard and had a lot of help from my coaches and teammates. I am pumped up to be a Tarheel. It’s an awesome experience. This is a great challenge that I am excited to face. The ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) is a great conference.”

The other schools under consideration were Harvard, Maryland, Boston College and West Point. “It’s a great honor for our program to have a player like Lucas play at the University of North Carolina,” Berman said. “Any time you can get a player to play in the ACC that is special. I know he will make us proud.”

The Seton Hall Prep football team won their first game of the season defeating Union City High School on Oct. 23 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

The Pirates took their first drive of the game, 55 yards in nine plays, and junior quarterback Jaden Craig hit senior wide receiver PJ Penders with a 9-yard scoring pass and Nick Conforti converted the first of seven extra points for a 7-0 lead.

Union City scored two touchdowns to take a 13-7 lead before Seton Hall drove 61 yards in seven plays and Craig hit junior Nick Dunneman with a 22-yard scoring strike for a 14-13 lead. They extended their lead to 21-13 when junior Aidan Mack blocked a Union City punt and senior Kevin Agnew pounced on the ball in the end zone. The Soaring Eagles had a field goal with :36 left in the second quarter and the Pirate lead was 21-16 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Pirates extended their lead to 35-16 when junior Myles Thomason had a 73-yard scoring run and Craig hit Mack with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter, Dunneman caught his second 22-yard touchdown pass — Craig’s fourth on the afternoon — and Jackson Dowd had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown before Union City scored a touchdown to close out the scoring.

Following the game, Craig said, “The whole week we knew we had to get a win for our seniors.”

“Not having any wins isn’t any fun. We had to turn it up a notch. Play at 100 percent, no plays off,” Thomason added. Dunneman said,

“Being 0-3 made us work harder,” Dunneman said. “We had to create a new culture and I think it showed today. When the running game gets going and the passing game is clicking, it’s very efficient and we’re hard to stop.”

This coming Saturday, the Pirates travel to Sparta to take on Pope John XXIII at 1 p.m.

Final stats from the game: quarterback Jaden Craig, 17-19, 182 yards, four touchdowns; running back Myles Thomason, 14 carries, 139 yards, one touchdown; wide receiver Nick Dunneman, six catches, 66 yards, two touchdowns; linebacker Jackson Dowd, 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions; linebacker Jackson Collins, 13 tackles, .5 sack; defensive end Declan Kazan, 10 tackles, two sacks; and defensive back PJ Penders, 10 tackles, one blocked punt.

Photos Courtesy of Richard Morris / SHP