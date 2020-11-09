WOHS boys soccer wins Liberty Division Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — With a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, West Orange High School boys soccer clinched the Liberty Division Championship and is looking forward to a state win.

“We took a 5-0 win over a good Bloomfield team,” head coach Doug Nevins said.

West Orange junior Tyrese Folkes scored three goals and the first hat trick of his career. Goals by Mason Bashkoff and Julien Carraha rounded out the score for the Mountaineers, who are now ranked No. 14 in the state.

“This team has been amazing!” Nevins enthused.