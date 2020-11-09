WOHS football clinches Liberty White Division title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team clinched the Liberty White Division of the Super Essex Conference with a 49-0 win over Barringer on Nov. 6.

“I am so proud of my seniors capping their regular season careers with a great performance, and the team finished undefeated in our Liberty White Conference,” head coach Darnell Grant said.

The team was led by quarterback Mason Murdock with 4-5 passing, one touchdown and one interception. Senior running back Shakhi Cason rushed eight times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Jehki Williams rushed 13 times for a 104-yard touchdown. The Mountaineer defense was led by Chris Parsons with 13 tackles, and Dorian Rawls with 10 tackles and one interception touchdown.

The Mountaineers take on Union City in a home game on Nov. 13, beginning at 7 p.m., as they attempt to take top honors in the modified SEC season.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD