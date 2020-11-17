West Orange High School soccer stars sign with D1 schools

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors and girls soccer stars Emma Mitchell and Kaya Schultz were joined by families, friends, coaches and team members to celebrate National Signing Day on Lincoln Field.

Schulz is a star on the soccer field and the basketball court. She signed with the University of Buffalo, a D1 school, to play soccer with a predominantly athletic scholarship, along with an academic one.

Schulz is editor in chief of the Pioneer, a Mountaineer Mentor and a member of the Escriptus National Honor Society. She has not decided on a major, but is interested in journalism, communications and possibly a sports-related field.

The midfielder is excited to begin her career with Buffalo.

“I loved the coaching staff and everything about the school and soccer team when I visited,” Schultz said. “I think I will be a great fit there and can’t wait to start next fall.”

Mitchell signed to play soccer with UMass Lowell, another D1 school, and will also be receiving a predominantly athletic scholarship, along with an academic one. Mitchell belongs to the Yearbook Club.

“I played forward for high school, but in college I will most likely play as an outside defender. As of now I’m interested in majoring in education, but it’s not my final decision,” Mitchell said. “I chose UMass Lowell because I loved the coaching staff and really enjoyed the school on my visit. I feel the size of the school is perfect and liked the town around it.”