SHP harriers take second place in meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Seton Hall Prep cross country team traveled to Garret Mountain in Passaic County to participate in the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Sectional. After a required two-week break during which the team had to sit out the SEC Conference Championship, the Pirates were hungry to compete.

The team was very aggressive as senior co-captain Kevin Harvey won the race in decisive fashion in 16:16. The team finished in second place with 61 points, falling only to St. Peter’s Prep, which scored 29 points. Following Harvey was senior co-captain Chris Gizzo (17:15), senior co-captain Luke Incardona (17:39), junior Anthony Bottino (17:48) and junior Dan Ferrara (17:54) to round out the scoring, followed by sophomore TJ Sparno (18:07) and junior Danny Collum (18:18). The team had an average time of 17:23.