West Orange High School junior verbally commits to Yale University

By on Comments Off on West Orange High School junior verbally commits to Yale University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School junior Kiley Capstraw has verbally committed to the admissions process at Yale University as a basketball recruit.

Yale is a Division 1 school and Capstraw will be playing combo guard. She also played varsity girls soccer at the high school for two years.

Capstraw is in the Newspaper Club, is a Mountaineer Mentor and is captain of the girls basketball team. She is interested in studying psychology. 

“When I stepped on campus, I knew that Yale was where I belonged,” Capstraw said. “There was a sense of joy, comfort and curiosity as to what my future may look like. I’m so grateful for (Yale head) coach (Allison) Guth and the staff supporting me as I go through the admissions process. I’m excited to be challenged in the classroom, while playing the highest level of basketball.”

  

West Orange High School junior verbally commits to Yale University added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS