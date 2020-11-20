West Orange High School junior verbally commits to Yale University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School junior Kiley Capstraw has verbally committed to the admissions process at Yale University as a basketball recruit.

Yale is a Division 1 school and Capstraw will be playing combo guard. She also played varsity girls soccer at the high school for two years.

Capstraw is in the Newspaper Club, is a Mountaineer Mentor and is captain of the girls basketball team. She is interested in studying psychology.

“When I stepped on campus, I knew that Yale was where I belonged,” Capstraw said. “There was a sense of joy, comfort and curiosity as to what my future may look like. I’m so grateful for (Yale head) coach (Allison) Guth and the staff supporting me as I go through the admissions process. I’m excited to be challenged in the classroom, while playing the highest level of basketball.”