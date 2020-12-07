Postseason honors for SHP soccer, football players

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the soccer season has been completed, postseason teams and final rankings have been announced by various media outlets, as well as coaches groups.

In the Star-Ledger, Seton Hall Prep (7-1-2) finished No. 7 in New Jersey, No. 2 in Essex County and No. 3 in the Non-Public Schools Group.

The Super Essex Conference announced the All Conference Team from the American Division, which is selected by the division coaches: Making 1st Team were senior striker Lucas Ross, senior goalie Tomas Hut and senior defender Terry Thompson. Making 2nd Team were junior striker David Schuster, senior midfielder Tate Sekel and senior midfielder Nick Palangio. Honorable mention went to junior midfielder Edward Dolgov and junior defender Edward Zazzali.

The Essex County Coaches group announced its All Essex Team, with Ross, Hut and Thompson on 1st Team; Sekel on 2nd Team; and Schuster, Dolgov and junior midfielder Zaiden James earning honorable mention.

Postseason honors have been announced for football players as well.

The Star-Ledger named Seton Hall Prep (3-3) at No. 22 in New Jersey, No. 3 in Essex County, No. 7 in the Non-Public Schools Group and No. 11 in the Super Football Conference.

The Super Football Conference–United White Division announced the All Conference Teams selected by the division coaches: Making 1st Team Offense were junior running back Myles Thomason, junior wide receiver Nick Dunneman and junior lineman Nick Olivola; making 1st Team Defense were senior defensive end Jack Larsen, junior linebacker Jackson Dowd and senior defensive back Giye Jenkins. Making 1st Team for special teams was junior punter Nick Conforti. Honorable mentions went to junior quarterback Jaden Craig and senior offensive lineman Julian Percoco for offense; and senior defensive back PJ Penders and junior linebacker Jackson Collins for defense.

Sideline Chatter, a website devoted to area sports, named Seton Hall Prep at No. 2 in its final Essex County poll and named the Seton Hall Prep victory over St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, 26-25, in overtime as the Essex County Game of the Year. St. Peter’s was ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and No. 6 in the country at the time of the Pirates’ victory.