Postseason honors pile up for SHP athletes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has received postseason honors from various media outlets and leagues. MileSplit USA ranked Seton Hall Prep at No. 18 in its final New Jersey team rankings. The Star-Ledger named senior Kevin Harvey to First Team All State All Groups and First Team All State Non-Public Group, while naming senior Chris Gizzo to Third Team All State Non-Public Group. Harvey recently committed to Lehigh University. The Super Essex Conference–American Division coaches named Harvey to First Team All Conference, Gizzo to Second Team All Conference and gave senior Luke Incardona an honorable mention. In the final event of the season, the Holmdel Invitational at Holmdel Park, Harvey, running unattached, finished in ninth place against the top runners from New Jersey in 16:17.

The Star-Ledger announced its final postseason honors for boys soccer, with senior striker Lucas Ross named to First Team All State All Groups and First Team All State Non-Public Group. Senior goalie Tomas Hut was named to Second Team All State All Groups and First Team All State Non-Public Group. Senior defense Terry Thompson was named to Third Team All State All Groups and First Team All State Non-Public Group. Junior striker David Schuster was named to the Third Team All State Non-Public Group.

In football, the Star-Ledger has named junior punter Nick Conforti to First Team Defense All State All Groups. The following were named All State Non-Public Group: Conforti and junior linebacker Jackson Dowd to First Team Defense; senior defensive back Giye Jenkins to Second Team Defense; and junior lineman Nick Olivola, junior running back Myles Thomason and junior receiver Nick Dunneman to Third Team Offense. The Essex County Football Coaches Association has announced its All Essex County Team with: Olivola and Dunneman to First Team Offense; senior end Jack Larsen, who has committed to Columbia University, Dowd, Jenkins and Conforti to First Team Defense; and Thomason to Second Team offense. Honorable mention went to defensive back PJ Penders, who has committed to Johns Hopkins University.