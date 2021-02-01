SHP ice hockey ties against Morristown-Beard, St. Augustine

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opened up the season with two ties last week. On Thursday, Jan. 28, they traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown-Beard. They fought to a 3-3 tie. Sophomore Dale Campbell opened up the scoring for the Pirates when he scored with 4:21 left in the first period on a slap shot from the right circle. Morristown-Beard took a 2-1 lead, scoring two goals in the second period, before Seton Hall tied the score with :46 left in the period when senior forward Ryan Rodrigues scored with a shot in front of the net. In the third period, with 4:06 left, sophomore defenseman Hudson Gorski stole the puck and scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to give Seton Hall a 3-2 lead. Morristown-Beard tied the match with 1:52 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown-Beard 24-23 and senior goalie Patrick Ackerman had 20 saves for the Pirates.

Following the match, head coach Mike Atkinson said, “It was a very competitive game and our energy was up the whole night. We bent but we did not break.”

The next day, Jan. 29, the Pirates traveled to the Igloo ice rink in Mt. Laurel to play St. Augustine in a Gordon Conference match. Sophomore forward Thomas Klochkov pounced on a loose puck at the side of the net and jammed it in with :24.8 seconds left in the third period to force a 2-2 tie with St. Augustine. The Hermits had taken a 2-1 lead with 2:25 left in the second period. The Pirates tied the score at 1-1 when junior forward Aidan D’Urso scored on a pass from Rodrigues just 3:12 earlier on a powerplay goal. St. Augustine scored in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall outshot St. Augustine 36-13 as Ackerman had 11 saves.

“It would have been nice to not have those two ties coming out of the gate but this one feels a little better than yesterday,” Atkinson said of the game against St. Augustine. “It was a great rebound for the boys and it’s a character building tie for this young group. Not only did they dig deep enough to tie it late but did it against a great goalie.”

Klochkov added, “It got frustrating at times but we kept saying on the bench we were going to get a bounce and finally, at the end we got one.”