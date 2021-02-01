SHP basketball hopes to repeat successes of last season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team, following a two-week shutdown, prepared for the 2021 season.

Last season, the Pirates were 20-7, including a 14-game winning streak. They finished in second place in the rugged Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 10-2 record and were runner-up in the Essex County Tournament.

Tenth-year head coach Kevin Williams is really looking forward to the season, saying, “Our strength this year, I think, is our depth, especially at guard and forward. I think our ability to play a lot of guys should help us. The further you can go in your bench should really be beneficial. The seniors have to guide the young guys and show them the way of Seton Hall Prep basketball. Set the tone in practice, work hard on defense and share the ball.”

Several seniors had some comments about the upcoming season. Giye Jenkins said, “We have a real good team and a lot of guys who have not had a chance to showcase their talents. It is my job as a leader to make sure everyone is paying attention and know what they are doing so that when they get their chance to play they are executing the plays at a high level.”

“I think we have a lot of young guys who are going to step up and do a lot of good things for us,” Bedes Osuala added. “They are also really excited to get out there and compete.”

“We have a lot of height and athletic ability and I feel we can really be a very good team this year,” Colin King said.