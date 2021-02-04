Maplewood’s Morris, and others from Essex County, among Maxwell Club Mini Max honorees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The list of this past season’s Maxwell Football Club Mini Max High School award winners is an impressive one, including the last two Essex County Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as selected by Sideline Chatter.

Then there are those players whom fans might not know as much about because of what league they play in, or perhaps due to the fact they play positions that aren’t part of the more obvious highlights. That list might include the talented wide receiver and linebacker Clay Morris of Montclair Kimberley Academy, a Maplewood resident who was one of North Jersey’s top all-around players yet was doing his thing outside the limelight of the North Jersey Super Football Conference, where the vast majority of players in the area were involved each week that they were able to play during the 2020 COVID-19–affected season.

The 2020 Maxwell Football Club Mini Max High School award winners include 93 players from the Garden State who are honored for their excellence both on and off the field as stellar performers on the gridiron and as outstanding citizens and students in the classroom.

“This year’s group of Mini Max winners were challenged by more than just their on-field opponents,” said Mark Dianno, president of the Maxwell Football Club. “They had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches and games, yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the field, in their classrooms and in their respective communities.”

Sideline Chatter’s 2020 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year recipients, quarterback Dario Bryant of Cedar Grove High School and linebacker Locksley Burke of East Orange Campus High School, are on the exclusive list of Mini Max award winners, as are Sideline Chatter’s 2019 Essex Player of the Year honorees in record-setting running back Frankie Riggio of Verona High School and linebacker Mikai Gbayor of Irvington High School. Gbayor was also selected as the Maxwell Football Club’s New Jersey Player of the Year for 2020.

Then there are others who might be considered a bit more underrated on a countywide or North Jersey basis, such as MKA’s Morris, whose team played an independent schedule against other independent schools in North Jersey, or other terrific talents such as Seton Hall Prep double back and wide receiver PJ Penders and Caldwell High School linebacker Tyler Nolan, who were solid senior student-athletes in their own right, nominated by their coaches for the prestigious Maxwell Club awards.

Morris, who could wind up being a preferred walk-on at a Football Championship Subdivision school such as Richmond or Elon, or perhaps elect to play Division III football at a school such as Sewanee in Tennessee, is a prize at the high school level regardless of whether one is talking about the better players in the SFC or at any level of ball in the Garden State; his being included on the Maxwell Football Club Mini Max honor list is certainly a very big deal for his coach and for the small Montclair-based independent school.

“Clay is the type of player you build your program around,” veteran MKA head coach Anthony Rea said. “He doesn’t seek attention, although I can tell many stories of people coming to practice or a game and asking about him right away, because he jumps out at you as soon as you start watching him, and he is extremely dedicated to the program.

“Despite being undersized, he served as a role model to players who believe they can’t play football because they are ‘too small.’ He was arguably the toughest player on our roster the last four years, is an honor roll student and is also involved in several extracurricular activities at school, including being a member of the school’s lacrosse team,” Rea continued. “His practice habits steadily improved each year to the point where this year he had the younger players looking up to him and working with him to improve their own habits. He is a selfless player who had an outstanding four years, as he got better each year, and it all culminated in a fantastic senior year.”

In seven games this past fall, Morris was a standout slot receiver with 45 catches for 752 yards and 10 touchdowns. According to nj.com, he was No. 3 in the state in receiving yards. He had two additional rushing touchdowns and also completed a 37-yard pass in his final game of the season.

Defensively, as an undersized (5-10, 160) outside linebacker, the persistent Morris recorded 58 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, and had two interceptions. On special teams he returned seven kicks for 133 yards, three punts for 34 yards and also had a 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown. If that wasn’t enough, he even booted a 23-yard field goal.

“Clay is definitely one of the more underrated talents in Essex County, as we didn’t cross paths with any Essex schools this season other than Newark Academy, so he wasn’t as visible to those covering high school football in the area,” Rea said. “He was our No. 1 option offensively, and even though everyone knew he was getting the ball, he managed four 100-yard receiving games and scored a touchdown in every game played.

“He was a threat to go the distance every time he touched the ball, and he had several highlight-reel touchdowns, including his role in the 86-yard pass play which beat Pingry in just a tremendous comeback victory,” Rea concluded.

Morris was thrilled to be included on such an exclusive list of Maxwell Football Club award recipients.

“I was very happy to hear the news, and it’s a great honor,” Morris said. “I love the game of football, and it’s been super fun to spend the last four seasons with my MKA teammates and coaches.”

Students from Essex County schools named to the New Jersey’s Maxwell Football Club “Mini Max” award winners list for 2020 are Morris, Bryant, Burke, Gbayor, Nolan, Penders, Riggio, Nakia Johnson of Newark Central High School and Mason Murdock of West Orange High School.

Text Courtesy of Steve Tober and Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann