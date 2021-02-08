SHP basketball opens season with two wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pirates basketball team opened their abbreviated season with two victories last week.

On Feb. 4, Seton Hall Prep traveled to Newark to take on Central High School. The Pirates came back from a 37-29 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Central 47-44. Junior guard Myles Thomason’s transition layup off of a Giye Jenkins’ steal and outlet pass with :36.8 left in the fourth quarter gave Seton Hall a lead for good at 46-44. Thomason added a free throw with :17.6 left to make the final 47-44.

Following the game, Thomason said, “It was a good win considering it was our first game of the season and it was on the road. We came out slow, but the defense really stepped it up in the fourth quarter.”

Sophomore forward Darrius Phillips had five points, six rebounds and three blocks and was highly effective in the last two minutes of the game. Junior guard Nick Dunneman led the scoring with eight points — all in the 4th quarter, three rebounds and three assists while Cole McGonigal, a senior forward, scored seven points and three rebounds. Jenkins, a senior guard, had five points, seven rebounds and three assists.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Pirates hosted Wall High School at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated them 69-58. Junior guard Gavin Kreitz scored a career high of 31 points to lead the Pirates in scoring and had three rebounds and three assists, while Jenkins scored seven points with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. In the opening quarter, Seton Hall jumped out to a 26-14 lead behind Kreitz’s 17 points, including five three-pointers. His previous high was 28 points, which he accomplished twice.

Following the game, Kreitz said, “I felt better that I played well today and that we won the game. In our opening game we were getting the jitters out and learning how to play together. Today, we knew how to play together and we were feeding off of each other.”

Kevin Williams, starting his 10th year as the Pirates head coach, said, “With no summer or fall to play together and a short preseason, I am happy to be 2-0 against two really good opponents in Central and Wall.”

When asked about Kreitz’s play, Williams said, “I think he had some nerves and was trying too hard opening night. I told him to just relax. He stayed late after practice the other day and came two hours early today to practice and it really paid off.”