SHP ice hockey ties against Princeton Day School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Feb. 4, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team traveled to Princeton to play Princeton Day School. The final score ended in a 3-3 tie. For the Pirates, it is their third tie in as many matches played.

Seton Hall opened the scoring when senior forward Ryan Rodrigues scored on a power-play goal on assists by junior forward Patrick Zincone and senior forward Brendan Waivada with 7:06 left in the first period. Later in the period, Princeton Day scored two goals to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.

In the second period, freshman forward Nicholas Schneider scored 3:09 into the period to tie the score at 2-2 on assists by senior forward Andrew Walsh and senior defenseman Oliver Grinkin.

In the third period, Princeton Day took a 3-2 lead with 11:05 left. Just 2:42 later, freshman defenseman Hudson Rocheville tied the score on assists by Rodrigues and Dale Campbell. “There is a little bit missing there. The thing that we are focused on is putting pressure on their goalie and continuing to get shots in front,” Pirates head coach Mike Atkinson said after the game. “I think we need to do a much better job of being in front and finding rebounds. Our effort was great and we are winning the little battles but we must find the net.”

“The result was no indication of the way that game was played,” PDS head coach Scott Bertoli said. “We were on our heels for the majority of the game. I’ve got to give Seton Hall credit. They played hard, they played disciplined and put a ton of pressure on our goalie.”